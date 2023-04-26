How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks play in the opening round, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBA TV
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.
- Cleveland has a 39-19 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
- The Cavaliers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
- When Cleveland puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Cavaliers have fared better in home games this year, averaging 113.2 points per game, compared to 111.3 per game on the road.
- Defensively Cleveland has been better in home games this season, giving up 105 points per game, compared to 108.8 in road games.
- At home, the Cavaliers are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than on the road (11.3). However, they sport a lower three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).
Cavaliers Injuries
