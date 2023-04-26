The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Knicks took down the Cavaliers 102-93 on Sunday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to the victory with a team-leading 29 points. Darius Garland scored 23 points in the Cavaliers' loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers score 112.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Cleveland has a 33-12 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cavaliers have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 105.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 112.3 they've put up over the course of this year.

Cleveland makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 36.8% from long range.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the NBA with 113.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in the league defensively with 107.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 39-23.

Over their past 10 games, the Knicks are scoring 112 points per game, four fewer points than their season average (116).

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

