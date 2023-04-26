The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cedi Osman included, will play at 7:00 PM on Wednesday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent appearance, a 102-93 loss to the Knicks, Osman totaled 10 points.

In this piece we'll examine Osman's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.7 7.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 12.5 10.9 PR -- 11 9.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Cedi Osman Insights vs. the Knicks

Osman has taken 6.9 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 7.6% and 7.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Osman's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.

Giving up 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Knicks concede 42 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.1 assists per contest.

The Knicks concede 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Cedi Osman vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 21 10 5 2 1 0 0 4/21/2023 16 0 2 0 0 0 1 4/18/2023 23 5 6 0 1 1 1 4/15/2023 19 9 1 2 2 0 0 3/31/2023 21 14 1 2 4 1 0 1/24/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/4/2022 30 10 4 4 1 0 3 10/30/2022 15 3 0 0 1 0 0

