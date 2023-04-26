Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Jon Gray) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .204 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- This year, Newman has tallied at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Newman has picked up an RBI in four games this year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).
- In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
