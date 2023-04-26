The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .200 with a double and four walks.
  • Senzel has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
  • In four games this season, Senzel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.59 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gray (1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
