Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .214 with three doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Fraley has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this season (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
- Rucinski starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
