The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is batting .214 with three doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six games this season (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Rucinski starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 34-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
