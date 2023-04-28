Kevin Newman -- batting .226 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .208.

In eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), Newman has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Newman has an RBI in five of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings