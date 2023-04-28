The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies square off in a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 38-20 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.

When Los Angeles scores more than 113 points, it is 34-16.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 35-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.6).

Memphis has put together a 34-7 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are averaging 117 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (117.3).

At home, Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than away from home (119.4).

In home games, the Lakers are sinking 0.9 more treys per game (11.2) than away from home (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Grizzlies are scoring more points at home (119.8 per game) than away (114). And they are conceding less at home (109.2) than on the road (116.8).

In 2022-23 Memphis is giving up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than on the road (116.8).

The Grizzlies collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.6) than on the road (25.5).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dennis Schroder Questionable Achilles Anthony Davis Questionable Foot LeBron James Questionable Foot

Grizzlies Injuries