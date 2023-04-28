Nick Senzel -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is batting .227 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Senzel has had a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In five games this season (38.5%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (8.01).
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Rucinski will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
