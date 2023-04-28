Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is batting .189 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
  • Fairchild has had a base hit in six of 22 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • In three games this year, Fairchild has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this season (40.9%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Rucinski starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 34-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
