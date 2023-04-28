Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .189 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Fairchild has had a base hit in six of 22 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In three games this year, Fairchild has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (40.9%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings