TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati with 25 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .440.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- In 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has homered in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (28.0%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
- Rucinski takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
