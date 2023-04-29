The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and after the second round Estanislao Goya is in 12th place at -7.

Looking to place a wager on Estanislao Goya at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Estanislao Goya Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Goya has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Goya has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Goya has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Goya has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Goya has qualified for the weekend in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 43 -5 268 0 11 0 0 $300,774

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Goya finished 12th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,456 yards, Vidanta Vallarta is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,295 yards.

The average course Goya has played i the last year (7,290 yards) is 166 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,456).

Goya's Last Time Out

Goya was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 46th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which placed him in the 52nd percentile of the field.

Goya was better than 50% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Goya recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Goya had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.0).

Goya's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the tournament average (5.1).

At that most recent competition, Goya's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Goya finished the Valero Texas Open recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Goya finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Goya Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Goya's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.