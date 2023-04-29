On Saturday, Luke Maile (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has a walk while batting .211.

Maile has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.

Maile has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings