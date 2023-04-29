On Saturday, Nick Senzel (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Athletics.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Senzel has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.
  • He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Senzel has had an RBI in six games this season (42.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 8.05 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 48 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
  • Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.23 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .347 to opposing hitters.
