On Saturday, Nick Senzel (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Senzel has had an RBI in six games this season (42.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

