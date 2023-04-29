Sportsbooks have set player props for Jonathan India, Brent Rooker and others when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

Reds vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Greene Stats

The Reds will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (0-1) for his sixth start of the season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Greene has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Apr. 23 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Rays Apr. 17 3.0 3 0 0 1 0 at Braves Apr. 12 6.0 7 3 3 10 0 at Phillies Apr. 7 4.2 5 2 2 5 3 vs. Pirates Mar. 30 3.1 5 3 3 8 3

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

India Stats

India has recorded 27 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .287/.400/.404 slash line so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 24 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has two doubles, eight home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI (21 total hits).

He has a slash line of .339/.462/.758 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Apr. 28 3-for-3 2 1 2 6 at Angels Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Angels Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Angels Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Angels Apr. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8

