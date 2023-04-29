The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-6) against the Athletics.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.
  • In 56.5% of his 23 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Steer has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (8.05).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
  • Muller (0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .347 to his opponents.
