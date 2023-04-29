The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is batting .220 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • In seven of 23 games this year (30.4%), Fairchild has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Fairchild has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 8.05 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Muller (0-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .347 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.