The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.371) thanks to six extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 22nd in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this year (20 of 26), with at least two hits seven times (26.9%).
  • In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In 10 games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an 8.05 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 48 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
  • Muller gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.23, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .347 against him.
