Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 107th in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 19 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In nine games this year (33.3%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 17 of 27 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

