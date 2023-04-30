Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 107th in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 19 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In nine games this year (33.3%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 17 of 27 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.86 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .317 batting average against him.
