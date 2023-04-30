After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .217 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

In 52.2% of his 23 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Garcia has an RBI in seven of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this season (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

