Sunday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (12-15) and the Oakland Athletics (5-23) clashing at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on April 30) at 4:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 win for the Reds.

The Reds will call on Nick Lodolo (2-1) against the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (0-2).

Reds vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Reds have won five out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati has played as favorites of -150 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Cincinnati ranks 18th in the majors with 121 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule