Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (12-15) will take on Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (5-23) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, April 30. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.31 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (0-2, 7.82 ERA)

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

The Reds have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have a 2-1 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Athletics have won in five, or 17.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win five times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.