Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson leads Cincinnati in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.366) and OPS (.758) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.
- Stephenson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368.
- Stephenson has had a hit in 21 of 27 games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
- He has not homered in his 27 games this season.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.86 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .317 batting average against him.
