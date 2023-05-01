Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.396) and OPS (.789) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- In 20 of 28 games this season (71.4%) India has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season (32.1%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (60.7%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Snell (0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 5.87 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
