Reds vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 1
Monday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (15-14) against the Cincinnati Reds (12-16) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 1.
The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (0-4, 5.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (0-1, 7.71 ERA).
Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.
- The Reds have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cincinnati has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +185 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (125 total runs).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 25
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Luke Weaver vs Martín Pérez
|April 26
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jon Gray
|April 28
|@ Athletics
|W 11-7
|Luis Cessa vs Drew Rucinski
|April 29
|@ Athletics
|W 3-2
|Hunter Greene vs Kyle Muller
|April 30
|@ Athletics
|L 5-4
|Nick Lodolo vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 1
|@ Padres
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Blake Snell
|May 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Wacha
|May 3
|@ Padres
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
|May 5
|White Sox
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
|May 6
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
|May 7
|White Sox
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Michael Kopech
