Xander Bogaerts' San Diego Padres (15-14) and Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (12-16) will clash in the series opener on Monday, May 1 at PETCO Park. The matchup will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+185). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (0-4, 5.87 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 17 times and won nine, or 52.9%, of those games.

The Padres have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Padres went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Jonathan India 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+290) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

