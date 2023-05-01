The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.268 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .253.

In 60.0% of his 25 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 25 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Steer has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (44.0%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

