The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .286 with six doubles and 11 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 142nd in the league in slugging.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
  • In 28 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine of 28 games (32.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Snell makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed a 5.87 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.