Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 2
Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat match up versus the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.
Now let's break down Adebayo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|20.4
|14.8
|Rebounds
|8.5
|9.2
|7.7
|Assists
|3.5
|3.2
|3.5
|PRA
|29.5
|32.8
|26
|PR
|26.5
|29.6
|22.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks
- Adebayo is responsible for taking 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.
- The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the NBA, conceding 113.1 points per contest.
- The Knicks give up 42 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.
- The Knicks allow 25.1 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the league.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/30/2023
|37
|16
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3/29/2023
|35
|9
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3/22/2023
|40
|15
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3/3/2023
|38
|18
|4
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2/2/2023
|38
|32
|9
|3
|0
|1
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.