After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali has three walks while hitting .200.
  • Casali has picked up a hit in four games this year (30.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.
  • Casali has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Wacha (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 6.75 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
