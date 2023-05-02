After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali has three walks while hitting .200.

Casali has picked up a hit in four games this year (30.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.

Casali has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings