Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .231 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 27 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Fraley has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
