On Tuesday, Jonathan India (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.381) and OPS (.762) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

In 20 of 29 games this year (69.0%) India has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

India has driven in a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 58.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings