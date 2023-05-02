Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .216 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (12.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (seven of 25), with two or more RBI three times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 25 games so far this season.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
