The New York Knicks are 6-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6)

Heat (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

New York (6-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (42.9%) than Miami (3-5) does as a 6+-point underdog (37.5%).

New York and its opponents have gone over the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-14, a better tally than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is putting up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).

The Knicks are dishing out just 22.9 dimes per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Knicks are sinking 12.6 threes per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 35.4% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).

New York is attempting 53.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 60% of the shots it has taken (and 69.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 35.7 treys per contest, which are 40% of its shots (and 30.1% of the team's buckets).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.