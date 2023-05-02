The San Diego Padres will look to Matt Carpenter for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +165 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Padres -200 +165 8.5 -105 -115

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with six wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of its 29 opportunities.

The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 3-11 6-7 6-10 5-13 7-4

