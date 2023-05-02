Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres take the field against Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds at PETCO Park on Tuesday, at 9:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 20 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Cincinnati is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .366 this season.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 128 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Reds rank 23rd with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.05 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.529 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (2-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In five starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics W 11-7 Away Luis Cessa Drew Rucinski 4/29/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Greene Kyle Muller 4/30/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres - Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox - Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox - Home Luke Weaver Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets - Home Graham Ashcraft Max Scherzer

