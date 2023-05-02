The San Diego Padres (16-14) and the Cincinnati Reds (12-17) will square off on Tuesday, May 2 at PETCO Park, with Michael Wacha pitching for the Padres and Graham Ashcraft taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Reds have +165 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Reds vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (2-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 2.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+165) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nick Senzel hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Padres have a record of 4-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Padres went 6-2 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won one of five games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Matt Reynolds 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) Jose Garcia 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+280) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.