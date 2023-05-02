Xander Bogaerts and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds square off at PETCO Park on Tuesday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Reds vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

India Stats

India has eight doubles, a home run, 16 walks and 11 RBI (29 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.381/.381 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Nick Senzel Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Senzel Stats

Nick Senzel has two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI (18 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .310/.385/.500 slash line so far this season.

Senzel has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .424 with a double, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Senzel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 1 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-4 3 0 3 3 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Wacha Stats

Michael Wacha (2-1) will take the mound for the Padres, his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Wacha has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 26 5.0 4 3 3 5 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 20 4.0 10 5 5 3 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 14 4.1 11 7 7 3 1 at Braves Apr. 8 6.0 2 0 0 10 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 1 6.0 6 4 4 2 3

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has collected 34 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .304/.392/.500 on the season.

Bogaerts will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has four doubles, five home runs, 31 walks and 13 RBI (22 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .214/.396/.398 slash line on the year.

Soto heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, seven walks and four RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

