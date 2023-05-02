How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken take the road against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can turn on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Kraken attempt to hold off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 34 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.