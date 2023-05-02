Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .224.
- In nine of 26 games this season (34.6%), Fairchild has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha (2-1) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .311 batting average against him.
