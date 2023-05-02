The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 28 hits, which is tops among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .298 with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 69.0% of his games this year (20 of 29), with more than one hit seven times (24.1%).

He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (24.1%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (27.6%), including one multi-run game.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.1%)

