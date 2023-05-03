The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights for the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Oddsmakers give the Oilers -120 moneyline odds in this game against the Golden Knights (+100).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-120) Golden Knights (+100) -

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 60.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (40-26).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Edmonton has a record of 38-23 (winning 62.3%).

The Oilers have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been made an underdog 26 times this season, and won 16, or 61.5%, of those games.

Vegas has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 14-9 in those contests.

The Golden Knights have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

Edmonton hit the over once in its past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Oilers are the highest-scoring team in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.

The Oilers are ranked 17th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +69.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Vegas' most recent 10 contests.

During the last 10 games, Golden Knights' games average 9.1 goals, 0.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

