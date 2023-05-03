The San Diego Padres (16-15) and the Cincinnati Reds (13-17) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 3 at PETCO Park, with Seth Lugo starting for the Padres and Luis Cessa toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +225 moneyline odds. San Diego is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). A 9-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Reds vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (2-2, 3.58 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (1-3, 9.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+225) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $32.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jake Fraley hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (33.3%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Reds the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +225 moneyline listed for this contest.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.