Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Luke Maile (on the back of going 2-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Padres.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs White Sox Player Props
|Reds vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs White Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs White Sox
|Reds vs White Sox Odds
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .318 with a home run and two walks.
- This year, Maile has posted at least one hit in five of 12 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Maile has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 52 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (7.16), 69th in WHIP (1.592), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.