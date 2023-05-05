Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.159 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.60).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (7.16), 69th in WHIP (1.592), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
