TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.427) and total hits (32) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (22.6%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.6 per game).
- The White Sox will send Lynn (0-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (7.16), 69th in WHIP (1.592), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
