TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.427) and total hits (32) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (22.6%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

