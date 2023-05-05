After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has six doubles and 13 walks while batting .274.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 155th in slugging.
  • In 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 31 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (32.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.3 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 52 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Lynn (0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 7.16 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.592 WHIP ranks 69th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.