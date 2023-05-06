The Wells Fargo Championship is in progress, and after the second round Michael Kim is in 10th place at -6.

Looking to place a wager on Michael Kim at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Michael Kim Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Kim has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

In his past five events, Kim has finished in the top 10 once.

Kim will try to continue his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 30 -7 279 0 10 1 2 $712,817

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Kim finished 69th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Kim made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Kim last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

The par-71 course measures 7,538 yards this week, 243 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,279 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 56th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of par.

His 3.97-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta placed him in the 66th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kim shot better than 64% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Kim shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kim recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Kim's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the tournament average of five.

In that last tournament, Kim's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Kim finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Kim Odds to Win: +8000

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

