The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel and his .676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Senzel has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 20), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Senzel has driven home a run in nine games this year (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), he has scored, and in four of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.3 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.55 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In six games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.60 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
