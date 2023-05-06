The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel and his .676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Senzel has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 20), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has driven home a run in nine games this year (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), he has scored, and in four of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings