Reds vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) and Chicago White Sox (11-22) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 6.
The Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.60 ERA).
Reds vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.
- This season, the Reds have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.
- Cincinnati is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati ranks 21st in the majors with 135 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ Athletics
|L 5-4
|Nick Lodolo vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 1
|@ Padres
|L 8-3
|Luke Weaver vs Blake Snell
|May 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Wacha
|May 3
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
|May 5
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
|May 6
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
|May 7
|White Sox
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Kopech
|May 9
|Mets
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Max Scherzer
|May 10
|Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryan Hoeing
