Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) and Chicago White Sox (11-22) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 6.

The Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.60 ERA).

Reds vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.

This season, the Reds have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati ranks 21st in the majors with 135 total runs scored this season.

The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule